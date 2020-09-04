Large-scale disinfection carried out at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

Trend:

On the night of September 4th, full preventive disinfection was carried out at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport. Disinfection operations were performed at night when there were no passengers and staff at the airport.

Large-scale disinfection is aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the territory of the Baku airport and creating a safe and healthy environment for passengers and staff.

The airport terminal premises were fully treated with antiseptics and disinfectants. Disinfection operations were carried out in the departure, arrival, and baggage claim areas.

The disinfecting solution was used to clean floors, walls, armchairs, windows, escalators, check-in counters, screening areas, elevators, stairs, stair rails, banisters, door handles, etc.

It should be noted that the Heydar Aliyev International Airport takes all the necessary measures recommended to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

- disinfection of surfaces in check-in areas, lavatories, premises intended for passengers is performed four times a day.

- checking the body temperature of all arriving passengers in two steps with special devices is ensured;

- a quarantine area has been provided for aircrafts carrying passengers with suspected case of coronavirus. Special equipment that is used to service such aircrafts is going through the necessary disinfection process

- a special room at the airport has been set up for immediate isolation of passengers found with elevated body temperatures;

- ambulances are constantly on duty at the Baku airport for transportation of persons with suspected COVID-19 to specialized medical facilities.

- staff and passengers are provided with personal protective equipment, and the wearing of medical masks on the territory of the terminal is constantly controlled;

- there are special markings to ensure a safe distance in occupied areas

- escalator handrails in the airport terminals are constantly disinfected with ultraviolet rays using special built-in equipment.

All premises of the airport terminal are cleaned in an enhanced mode with the use of disinfectants, and all contact surfaces in the terminal are regularly treated with chlorine-containing agents.

It should be noted that currently flights from the capital's airport are performed in the following directions: Nakhchivan, Istanbul, Berlin, London, Dubai and Minsk.

The Heydar Aliyev International Airport (IATA: GYD) is the largest airport in Azerbaijan and the region in terms of passenger and freight traffic, takeoff and landing operations, the airport terminal area and capacity of the cargo complex.

According to the results of an audit conducted by the prestigious British consulting company - Skytrax, the airport of the capital of Azerbaijan was named the best in terms of passenger service among all world airports with an annual passenger traffic of up to 5 million people.

In terms of service, it has gone ahead of the leading airports in Europe, the Middle East and the inter-American region. Moreover, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport was recognized as the best among the air harbors of all CIS countries for the fourth year in a row.