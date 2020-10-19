Azerbaijan confirms 107 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 331 new COVID-19 cases, 107 patients have recovered and four patients have died, Trend reports on Oct. 19 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 45,295 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 40,144 of them have recovered, and 630 people have died. Currently, 4,521 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,612 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,232,636 tests have been conducted so far.