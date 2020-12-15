Azerbaijan's main medical authority head talks initial COVID-19 vaccination procedure
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15
By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:
Initially, it is planned to vaccinate 10 percent of Azerbaijan's population amid the anti-coronavirus vaccination procedure, Chairman of the Board of Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) of Azerbaijan, Ramin Bayramli said, Trend reports.
Bayramli delivered the speech speaking at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on Dec. 15.
The TABIB chairman noted that more people will be vaccinated in subsequent stages: "The more people are vaccinated, the stronger the mass immunity will be."
