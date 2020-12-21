Russia to discuss production of 'Sputnik V' vaccine in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

The Russian delegation and the representatives of Azerbaijan will discuss the production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in this country, as well as clinical trials of the Sputnik V combination with AstraZeneca vaccine, founder and chairman of the board of directors of R-Pharm group Alexey Repik said, Trend reports with reference to the Russian media.

"The program will be developed not only in Russia,” Repik said on the air of the Russia 24 TV channel. “It will be launched in several countries. Now we are flying to the Republic of Azerbaijan to discuss a clinical research project. The countries of the Middle East, other countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States can be involved as well."