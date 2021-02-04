Range of medicines in Azerbaijani MHI-based hospitals to be expanded
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.4
By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:
The range of medicines that are supplied to Azerbaijani hospitals where mandatory health insurance (MHI) has been introduced, will be expanded in 2021, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance (MHI), Zaur Aliyev said, Trend reports.
Aliyev delivered the statement at a press conference on February 4.
According to Aliyev, in 2020, the range of medicines was also expanded as compared to 2019, and the number of names of medicines supplied to hospitals was increased from 126 to 334.
