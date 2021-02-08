Nar responded promptly to customer inquires during the quarantine regime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

Trend:

Nar served its subscribers in an enhanced mode through various channels during the social isolation declared in the country in connection with the spread of coronavirus infection. In 2020, the Call Center 777 received more than 2.5 million inquiries and responded them in an average of 20 seconds. 85% of subscribers who appealed the Call Center gave a positive feedback on the level of service provided. Nar’s Call Center achieved 93% rate in resolving subscriber inquiries from the first call.

The online chat service of Nar + app received more than 195,000 inquiries over the past year. The application allows user to carry out a range of important operations in seconds, as well as responds to incoming requests immediately. In addition, Nar's official Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages responded to inquiries from more than 205,000 subscribers in a prompt manner.

About 400 customers were served directly at their place of residence through ‘Səyyar Nar’, which provides a range of services to subscribers during the lockdown. It should be noted that subscribers can refer to ‘Səyyar Nar’ for SIM card replacement, number recovery operations, activation of ASAN Signature service and other services without leaving their homes. More than 7,500 subscribers have chosen mobile numbers of their preference on narkim.az and used the home delivery service.

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 8700 base stations, Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the highest quality services.