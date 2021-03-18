"British" COVID is more infectious – Azerbaijan’s TABIB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.18

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

It is wrong to connect an increase in the number of infections in Azerbaijan with the existence of the "British" COVID-19, Vasif Aliyev, head of the Working Group on Infectious Diseases of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), told Trend on March 18.

Aliyev stressed that a person cannot himself reveal what kind of COVID-19 strain he is infected with.

"The "British" COVID-19 strain has the same symptoms, but is a lot more infectious,” head of the working group added. “The prescribed treatment for infection with this strain does not differ from the previous one either."