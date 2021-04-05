Azerbaijan confirms 1,099 more COVID-19 cases, 647 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,099 new COVID-19 cases, 647 patients have recovered and 34 patients have died, Trend reports on Apr. 5 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 271,834 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 242,293 of them have recovered, and 3,711 people have died. Currently, 25,830 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,763 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,935,718 tests have been conducted so far.