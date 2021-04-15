Azerbaijan confirms 2,317 more COVID-19 cases, 2,109 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 2,317 new COVID-19 cases, 2,109 patients have recovered and 36 patients have died, Trend reports on Apr. 15 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 294,211 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 257,742 of them have recovered, and 4,045 people have died. Currently, 32,224 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,207 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,068,679 tests have been conducted so far.
