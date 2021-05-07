First day of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The first day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 7, Trend reports.

Individual qualifying competitions will be held, as the gymnasts will perform 'hoop and ball' exercises. Also, qualification of teams in group exercises will be held (program with five balls). The finalists will be determined based on the results of the qualification.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 7-9, has a qualifying character for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Nearly 170 gymnasts from 35 countries of the world are taking part in the World Cup in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Agamirova and Arzu Jalilova at the competition in the individual program. In group exercises for the country, the team will consist of Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Gummatova, Elizaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova and Daria Sorokina.

Traditionally, a gymnast and the team with the highest number of performance points during the competition, will be awarded the AGFTrophy Cup.

The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in the country, given the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without the participation of spectators.