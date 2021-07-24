Azerbaijani gymnast demonstrates rings exercise as part of qualifying competitions at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The qualifying competitions in artistic gymnastics, in which Azerbaijan is represented by Ivan Tikhonov, are being held today as part of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Trend reports on July 24.

Tikhonov received 14.200 points after performing the rings exercise.

The Azerbaijani athlete received 13.366 points after performing the pommel horse exercise.

Tikhonov also received 13.133 points after performing the crossbar exercise and 13.233 points for the floor exercise.

The Azerbaijani gymnast already demonstrated a vault exercise, for which he received 13.600 points and parallel bars exercise - 12.766 points.

The men's artistic gymnastics competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics is being held from July 24 through August 3.

The participants are competing for medals in individual and team all-around competitions, as well as in individual disciplines - in floor exercises, vault, pommel horse exercises, rings, parallel bars and crossbar exercises.