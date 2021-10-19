Death accident takes place during construction of road in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar (UPDATE)
An accident occurred during the construction of the road in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar, as a result of which one person died, Trend reports on Oct.19 citing the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.
According to the press service, the Kalbajar District Prosecutor's Office received information that during the construction of a road in the village of Zar, rock fragments fell on an excavator owned by the North West Construction company. As a result, the vehicle’s driver, a resident of the Kurdamir district, Bahruz Jabrayilov, died.
An investigation is underway.
