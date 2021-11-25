Modern infrastructure of social services to be created in liberated Azerbaijani lands - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The modern infrastructure of social services, rehabilitation, and professional institutions is planned to be created in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Vusal Nasirli said at the conference entitled "Great Return: Revival of Culture", Trend reports.

Nasirli said that self-employment programs will be created in these territories.

“The ministry has implemented important social support programs in the post-war period [44-day Second Karabakh War],” the deputy minister said.

Nasirli said that to date, more than 41,000 services have been rendered to 33,000 citizens from families of martyrs, servicemen, war veterans who suffered from the Armenian agression.

“The main issue is to improve the living conditions of the families of martyrs and people disabled as a result of war,” the deputy minister said.