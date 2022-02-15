Azerbaijan actively taking investigative measures on "Tartar case" - Prosecutor General's Office
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15
By Samir Ali - Trend:
The investigative measures on the "Tartar case" are being actively taken in Azerbaijan, Nemat Avazov, head of the Investigation Department of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office, said, Trend reports.
“The measures are being taken to bring all those responsible to justice,” Avazov said. “Some 296 people were recognized as victims in the criminal case. It was revealed that 178 of them were subjected to torture.”
Avazov said that four offenders will be arrested.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iranian, Russian FMs discuss importance of “3 + 3” format in ensuring interests of regional countries
Latest
Search for persons accused of Sumgayit riots in 1988 continues - Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit opens tender to purchase material and technical resources for wells drilling
Head of so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh" group to be arrested and brought to trial – Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office
Iranian, Russian FMs discuss importance of “3 + 3” format in ensuring interests of regional countries
Azerbaijani businesses account for major number of companies registered in Poti FIZ - CEO (Interview) (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan to allow drivers with valid COVID-19 vaccine certificates to carry out inter-district transportation - ministry
Thankful to President Ilham Aliyev for opportunity to experience this incomparable feeling - martyr's daughter visiting her father's grave in Azerbaijan's Zangilan (PHOTO/VIDEO)