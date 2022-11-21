No COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Azerbaijan over past 24 hours

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. No one was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past 24 hours, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Totally, up until now, 13,918,769 vaccine doses were administered, 5,391,868 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,873,216 people – the second dose, 3,390,055 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 263,630 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.