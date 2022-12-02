Azerbaijan confirms 46 more COVID-19 cases, 41 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Azerbaijan has detected 46 new COVID-19 cases, 41 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 824,431 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,189 of them have recovered, and 9,983 people have died. Currently, 259 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,566 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,378,848 tests have been conducted so far.