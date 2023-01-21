Azerbaijan raises salaries of number of employees of state bodies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The wages of a number of employees of state bodies (registrar, controller, agricultural worker, office worker, gardener, watchman, worker without a qualification category, and others) who are not civil servants, have been increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The relevant decision was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

From January 1, 2023, the monthly official salaries of the mentioned persons have been set as following:

№ State bodies by category Monthly salary amount 1. In state bodies of the top category 400 manat ($235.3) 2. In state bodies of the 1st category 385 manat ($226.4) 3. In state bodies of the 2nd and 3rd categories 365 manat ($214.7) 4. In state bodies of the 4th and 5th categories 345 manat ($202.9)

In order to encourage the employees mentioned in this decision, the State budget, approved annually for the next year, provides for additional funds in the amount of three times the monthly salary established for these employees in the state bodies in which they work.

The decision has come into force since January 1, 2023.