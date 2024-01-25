Azerbaijan plans establishing post office in its Khankandi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Regular reconstructions will be carried out in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation in 2020, Isi Mustafayev, acting chairman of the board of Azerpocht LLC, said during the event "2023 Report," held on the initiative of Azerpocht LLC, Trend reports.

Mustafayev said a post office was established in 2020 in Hadrut and then in Jojug Marjanli.

"In 2022, the organization of postal services has been ensured in Agali village of Zangilan district. Currently, works on the establishment of a postal branch in Khankandi, and the identification of administrative buildings for the organization of postal services in Shusha, Lachin, Khojavand, and Askaran cities are ongoing," Mustafayev added.

