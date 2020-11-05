Azerbaijan preparing to restore liberated cities and villages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

Trend:

The Azerbaijani State Committee of Urban Planning and Architecture is carrying out preparatory work on drawing up general plans and other documents on territorial planning, which form the basis for the restoration and future development of the cities and other settlements of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, Chairman of the committee Anar Guliyev said.

Guliyev made the remarks while receiving Japanese Ambassador Junichi Wada, Trend reports citing the State Committee.

The chairman informed the ambassador about Armenia’s aggressive policy against Azerbaijan, the latest military provocations, the counter-offensive operations being carried out in the occupied territories to restore Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity within the international law.

Guliyev emphasized that the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh region and adjacent districts of Azerbaijan by the Armenian Armed Forces is a real threat to the peace and security of the region.

In turn, the ambassador stressed that he believes in the soonest restoration of peace in Azerbaijan, adding that Japan attaches particular importance to the development of bilateral relations with Azerbaijan and is interested in expanding cooperation in many spheres.

The views on the development of cooperation in the field of planning and organization of urban planning between the relevant state bodies and other organizations of the two countries, as well as on the exchange of experience in the use of leading information technologies in the design of urban solutions and on other topics were exchanged at the meeting.