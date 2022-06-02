Azerbaijan, Italy discuss co-op in restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated lands (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Italy’s Undersecretary at the Ministry of the Ecological Transition Vannia Gava, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, the sides discussed successful development of economic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy, especially in the energy sector, exchanged views on alternative energy, cooperation in the restoration and reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

Jabbarov noted the successful development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy, the importance of mutual visits of presidents and ongoing negotiations in expanding ties.

Gava emphasized the importance of productive discussions on expanding economic cooperation and shared her opinion on the directions for developing partnerships. Gava informed about the emerging demand for natural gas in Europe, also the interest in importing raw materials, and emphasized the importance of cooperation with Azerbaijan in this direction.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, trade with Italy exceeded $5.9 billion from January through April 2022, while this figure amounted to $2.5 billion (2.3 times increase over the year) in the same period last year.