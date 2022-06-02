Azerbaijan doubles volume of production in industrial zones over year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Products worth 671 million manat ($394.7 million) were produced in the industrial zones of Azerbaijan in the first quarter of 2022, which is 82.5 percent or 308 million manat ($181.1 million) more than the same period in 2021, Azerbaijani Agency for Development of Economic Zones told Trend.

According to the agency, the share of products manufactured in industrial zones amounted to 14.8 percent of total volume of its production in Azerbaijan in first quarter of 2022.

Share of non-oil products exported by industrial zones (of total exports) amounted to 36.3 percent, or 318 million manat ($187.05 million), which is 2.7 times more than the same period in 2021 or 198.1 million manat ($116.5 million).

Products worth 373 million manat ($219.4 million) were manufactured in the industrial zones of Azerbaijan in the first quarter of 2021 and products amounted to 119.9 million manat ($70.5 million) were exported.