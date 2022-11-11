Operational data on Azerbaijani oil, gas exports in 10M2022 revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Azerbaijan exported 21.9 million tons of oil from January through October 2022, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports via his Twitter account.

According to the operational data, the total volume of oil produced in the country over first 10 months of 2022 amounted to 27.2 million tons, the minister said.

Shahbazov also noted that the volume of gas produced in Azerbaijan in the reporting period of 2022 increased by 7.3 percent year-on-year - to 38.4 billion cubic meters, of which 18.2 billion cubic meters accounted for export.

