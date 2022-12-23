Azerbaijan discloses foreign trade turnover for 11M2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $49.22 billion from January through November 2022, up by 62.9 percent against the same period of 2021, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted on December 23, Trend reports.

The minister noted that the country's exports increased by 83.5 percent year over year and reached $36.34 billion in the reporting period. Meanwhile, Azerbaijani imports increased by 23.8 percent, thus totaling $12.88 billion.

"Following this, the positive balance of foreign trade turnover more than doubled and made up $23.46 billion during this period," Jabbarov wrote.