Azerbaijani population's nominal income up for 9M2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The nominal income of Azerbaijan's population amounted to 58.18 billion manat ($34.2 billion) from January through September 2023, up by 13.8 percent year-on-year, Trend reports via the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

Over the past year, nominal per capita income in Azerbaijan increased by 13.1 percent and rose to 5,717 manat ($3,360).

The nominal income of the Azerbaijani population in 2022 increased by 20.5 percent, or 11.7 billion manat ($6.9 billion), compared to 2021 and reached 68.9 billion manat ($40.5 billion). During this period, per capita incomes in Azerbaijan grew by 19.9 percent, or 1,134 manat ($667.2).