Azerbaijan adopts state standard for environmental classes of vehicles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization (AZSTAND), subordinate to Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control State Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, has adopted the state standard AZS 636:2023 "Road Vehicles. Environmental Classes", Trend reports via AZSTAND.

The institute said that this standard is intended to establish requirements for emissions of harmful substances into the atmosphere by motor vehicles circulating in the country (imported and produced in Azerbaijan) to reduce their impact on the environment, human life, and health.

The new state standard has been developed to promote the use of environmentally friendly vehicles and other "green" technologies, encourage the circulation of safe vehicles, and ensure the necessary infrastructure.

The design of standard for "Road Transport" was discussed in the Technical Committee on Standardization (AZSTAND/TK 19) taking into account opinions and suggestions and was adopted based on consensus.

The AZS 636:2023 "Road Vehicles. Environmental Classes" standard was redeveloped to implement the "State Program on Road Traffic Safety in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2019-2023" and the corresponding Action Plan approved by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 852 dated December 27, 2018.

