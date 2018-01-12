Azerbaijani exporters get subsidies worth almost 3M manats

12 January 2018 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

As part of the mechanism for the return of a part of expenditures for non-oil products’ export, 2.9 million manats were returned to the Azerbaijani exporters in 2017, the country’s Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev told reporters in Baku Jan. 12.

He said that depending on the type of goods, as part of mechanisms for promoting the export of non-oil products, the state returns to exporters a part of their expenditures, compensating three to six percent of the goods’ customs value.

Story still developing

