Azerbaijani Central Bank sees 14% growth in currency reserves

5 June 2018 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to $5,471.4 billion in May 2018, which is $646 million (13.4 percent) more than in the same period last year, according to statistical data posted on the CBA website.

During the month, CBA reserves rose by $5.6 million, while the figure increased by 136.8 since early 2018.

Currency reserves of CBA increased by $1.36 billion or 34.2 percent in 2017 as compared to 2016.

