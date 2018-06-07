BMW, Unison considering options for setting up production in Russia (Exclusive)

7 June 2018 19:41 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Production of cotton goods with added value helping normalize employment relationships in Uzbekistan: ILO (Exclusive)
Economy news 18:32
ILO applauds efforts of Uzbekistan in maximizing benefits of labor migration (Exclusive)
Economy news 18:29
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to launch co-op in IT sphere
Economy news 18:28
Putin says Russia not planning to withdraw from Syria yet
Russia 17:37
UzCard, UnionPay International signed agreement on co-badged bank cards
Economy news 15:22
WB realigning country partnership framework to respond to reforms in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:21
Putin says he warned Europe about US trade threat, nobody listened
Russia 14:45
Russia's Lavrov could meet U.S. counterpart in August in Singapore
Russia 11:41
Russia ratifies strategic partnership agreement with Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 11:25
Uzbekistan announces volume of export of Peugeot cars (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:58
Top U.S., Russian military officers to meet in Helsinki
US 09:50
Lavrov to discuss Karabakh conflict with Armenian counterpart
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 01:47
Uzbekistan, foreign investors ink docs worth over $365M
Economy news 6 June 22:51
Enterprises at Uzbekistan's Jizzakh FEZ to up production almost threefold (Exclusive)
Economy news 6 June 21:38
China allocates Uzbekistan $250M for development of import substitution
Economy news 6 June 18:45
Russian Central Bank expects petrol price stabilization following government measures
Russia 6 June 17:37
Karasin: Convention on Caspian Sea to allow resolve many controversial issues
Russia 6 June 15:10
Russian envoy slams Iran deal pullout, noting US forfeits all rights under JCPOA
Russia 6 June 14:47