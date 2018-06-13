US Federal Reserve System raised its base rate again

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

The Federal Reserve System (FRS) of the United States raised the base interest rate by 0.25 percentage points on June 12-13, to 1.75-2% from 1.5-1.75% per annum, the regulator press release said.

In 2018, the rate was already raised in March, by 0.25 percentage points. In 2017, the regulator raised the rate three times: in December - to 1.25-1.5%, in June - to 1-1.25% and in March - to 0.75-1% per annum. Prior to this, rates of rate increase were slower - once in 2016 and 2015. In 2007-2008 the regulator gradually lowered the rate until it reached the minimum level of 0-0.25% in December 2008.

According to the FRS, the US labor market continues to strengthen and economic activity in the country is growing at a steady pace. The regulator noted an active growth in the number of jobs and a decrease in the unemployment rate in recent months.

