Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company eyes to put shares for sale in foreign markets

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company plans to put up for sale its shares at international exchanges in the long term, director of the company Rauf Veliyev said June 25 at an event dedicated to the Day of the Sailor.

He noted that the company intends to improve its competitiveness at international level.

"In recent years, success has been achieved in this direction. We have implemented a corporate management system in a short period of time. Our financial statements are prepared on the basis of international standards and are accessible to everyone," Veliyev said.

He also noted the importance of state support in achieving the goals.

"Our appeals to the state have never been left unanswered. In turn, we intend to bring the maximum profit to the state," Veliyev said.

