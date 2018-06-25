Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company eyes to put shares for sale in foreign markets

25 June 2018 15:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company plans to put up for sale its shares at international exchanges in the long term, director of the company Rauf Veliyev said June 25 at an event dedicated to the Day of the Sailor.

He noted that the company intends to improve its competitiveness at international level.

"In recent years, success has been achieved in this direction. We have implemented a corporate management system in a short period of time. Our financial statements are prepared on the basis of international standards and are accessible to everyone," Veliyev said.

He also noted the importance of state support in achieving the goals.

"Our appeals to the state have never been left unanswered. In turn, we intend to bring the maximum profit to the state," Veliyev said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan's Caspar to purchase more than 70 new ships
Economy news 15:57
Canada’s Zenith Energy discloses amount to be raised by share placement
Oil&Gas 21 June 20:58
Azerbaijan aims to increase share of insurance in non-oil GDP sector (PHOTO)
Economy news 20 June 11:13
SOCAR changes share in Georgian subsidiary and SOCAR Polymer Investments
Oil&Gas 14 June 20:59
SOCAR announces cost of selling oil terminal in UAE
Oil&Gas 14 June 16:41
Kazakh companies plan to enter Chinese stock exchanges
Economy news 9 June 12:43
Turnover of Azerbaijani securities market jumps up
Economy news 7 June 16:10
New SOFAZ investments in shares will depend on global economy trends (Exclusive)
Economy news 3 June 08:00
Blockchain platform to protect rights of Azerbaijani carpet-weaving masters
ICT 23 May 13:27
New SOFAZ investments in shares will depend on global economy trends (Exclusive)
Economy news 18 May 20:22
Elliott urges Israel's Bezeq to appoint new CEO, buy back shares
Economy news 18 May 17:56
Volume of trading at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange decreases
Economy news 18 May 17:15
Trading volume of shares on Kazakh stock exchange increases
Economy news 16 May 16:45
Kazakhstan Railways sells share of Transtelecom JSC
Economy news 3 May 13:32
Asian shares climb as Korea tensions ease, U.S. data eyed
Economy news 30 April 12:28
Kazakh Stock Exchange index decreases
Economy news 20 April 09:55
Trading volume of shares on Kazakh stock exchange increases
Economy news 16 April 16:30
Kazakh Stock Exchange index remains stable
Economy news 5 April 17:20