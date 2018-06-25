Azerbaijan should use digital technologies in agriculture more actively: WB

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Azerbaijan should use digital technologies in agriculture more actively, Julian Lampietti, agriculture global practice manager at the World Bank (WB), said in joint discussions with the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication of Azerbaijan on the topic of “Agriculture and Rural Development.”

He noted that the development of agriculture may become great opportunity for the Azerbaijani economy, because this sphere is very important for reducing poverty and accelerating economic growth. It is especially important to develop such areas as the production of fruits, milk and meat, which have high added value and play a big role in increasing exports and diversifying the economy, he added.

Lampietti noted that the main challenges facing the Azerbaijani economy are low yields, concentration of exports in very narrow markets and low penetration of technologies into agriculture.

The total production potential of Azerbaijan in agriculture is $1.1 billion, whereas today the country uses nearly half of this potential, he said.

Another negative indicator is that 77 percent of exports of Azerbaijani agricultural products accounts for Russia, he noted, adding that it is necessary to think about new markets.

He said the development of technologies will allow Azerbaijan to triple the yield indicators.

The WB believes that digital technologies will ensure the development of the agriculture sector in the future, so the bank advises Azerbaijan to implement new technologies more actively, and the WB is ready to continue supporting the Azerbaijani government in this sphere, he added.

