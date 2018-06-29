Gold price down, silver price up in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The prices of main precious metals, except silver, decreased in Azerbaijan on June 29, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 1.258 manats to 2,127.176 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on June 28.

The cost of silver increased by 0.0022 manats to 27.3829 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 11.033 manats to 1,443.164 manats, and the cost of palladium decreased by 8.432 manats to 1,613.538 manats in the country.

Precious metals June 29, 2018 June 28, 2018 Gold XAU 2,127.176 2,128.434 Silver XAG 27.3829 27.3807 Platinium XPT 1,443.164 1,454.197 Palladium XPD 1,613.538 1,621.97

