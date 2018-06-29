Gold price down, silver price up in Azerbaijan

29 June 2018 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The prices of main precious metals, except silver, decreased in Azerbaijan on June 29, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 1.258 manats to 2,127.176 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on June 28.

The cost of silver increased by 0.0022 manats to 27.3829 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 11.033 manats to 1,443.164 manats, and the cost of palladium decreased by 8.432 manats to 1,613.538 manats in the country.

Precious metals

June 29, 2018

June 28, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,127.176

2,128.434

Silver

XAG

27.3829

27.3807

Platinium

XPT

1,443.164

1,454.197

Palladium

XPD

1,613.538

1,621.97

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Japanese FM due in Azerbaijan
Politics 11:57
Norwegian company talks on possibility of entering Iranian market
Oil&Gas 11:45
TAP, IGB consortiums to ink co-op agreement
Oil&Gas 11:09
US Dept. of State: Azerbaijan at heart of efforts to economically integrate Afghanistan into region (PHOTO)
Politics 11:05
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 79 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:54
FM: Poland should further develop transport co-op with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:32
BP discloses time of first commercial gas supply from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz 2
Oil&Gas 28 June 21:13
Baku International Sea Trade Port to implement new digital solutions (Exclusive)
Economy news 28 June 20:44
Armenia's, separatists' reaction to Azerbaijani President's speech causes laughter: expert
Politics 28 June 20:37
Armenia conceals great part of its military potential, Baku says
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 June 20:10
Russia wishes possible meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to have effective results
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 June 18:56
Azerbaijani MP elected as PACE Committee rapporteur
Politics 28 June 18:37
Another campaign from AtaBank
Society 28 June 18:13
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 28 June 18:01
Zakharova: Resolution of Karabakh conflict - one of most pressing topics for Russia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 June 17:59
Russia says to contribute to Azerbaijan’s effective chairmanship in BSEC
Politics 28 June 17:47
Azerbaijan’s proposal receives support in UN Human Rights Council (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 June 17:45
Norway’s ambassador completes diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan
Politics 28 June 17:39