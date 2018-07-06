Private companies in Uzbekistan will be able to send workers abroad

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

Private companies in Uzbekistan will be able to send citizens of the country to work abroad beginning from September 1, says the corresponding decree of the President of the Republic Shavkat Mirziyoyev published in the local press July 6, Sputnik Uzbekistan news agency reported.

"To determine that, legal entities registered in Uzbekistan have the right to carry out activities for the employment of Uzbek citizens abroad on the basis of a license issued by the Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations of Uzbekistan beginning from September 1, 2018," the text of the document reads.

The private companies have also received the right to confirm the professional competence of migrant workers, including the level of grasp of professional skills and knowledge of foreign languages, beginning from September 1, the document says. They must obtain the appropriate accreditation from the Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations for this purpose.

The decree provides for the creation of Fund for support and protection of the rights and interests of citizens engaged in employment abroad under the Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations. The Fund will finance the costs of legal and social protection, as well as material assistance to migrant workers. At the same time, 200 billion soums (about $25.5 million) have been allocated to the Fund from the state budget, and the Fund's revenues will also be formed at the expense of resources of the organizations that send labor migrants abroad.

Mirziyoyev has also abolished the procedure for issuing a permit for implementation of labor activity abroad beginning from August 1, and have established a voluntary registration of citizens traveling abroad for labor activity under private employment contracts.

The agreement on the organized recruitment and engagement of Uzbek citizens for temporary employment in the Russian Federation was signed on April 5 last year in Moscow. The document is aimed at providing targeted employment of citizens of Uzbekistan in Russia, it provides for their pre-immigration training for subsequent labor activity.

The senior officials of the Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations said earlier that, about 50,000 citizens of the country are planned to be sent to work in Russia in 2018 as part of the organized recruitment. Some 922 citizen of Uzbekistan were employed in the Russian enterprises in 2017 in the framework of the agreement.

About 3 million people (almost a third of the working population) are working currently outside Uzbekistan with a population of 32.6 million people, according to the data provided by the local sociologists.

Citizens of Uzbekistan make up about 10 percent (about 1 million people) of all migrants in Russia, about half (765,800) of all issued labor patents are titled in the name of Uzbek migrants, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

