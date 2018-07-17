Uzbekistan exempts individual entrepreneurs from paying some taxes

17 July 2018 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

In Uzbekistan, by presidential decree, individual entrepreneurs will be granted a number of new benefits, “Podrobno.uz” reported.

Individual entrepreneurs are exempt from paying a fixed tax payable for each employee hired.

In addition, individual entrepreneurs who organized provision of hairdressing services, tailoring services for individual orders, repairing shoes, in rural areas (with the exception of settlements with more than 5,000 people) are exempt from all taxes before July 1, 2023.

Another positive point is that individual entrepreneurs who have received preferential microcredit for the first time are exempted from paying a fixed tax within 6 months from the date of receipt.

Also, individual entrepreneurs will now pay a monthly fixed tax on transportation of goods by road with a carrying capacity of more than 3 tons at a rate of 2 times the minimum wage.

Subjects of family entrepreneurship received their share of benefits. Now they have the right to hire up to three permanent employees, with the conclusion of an employment contract with them, and to attract other close relatives who reached the working age, including spouses of children and grandchildren who have reached working age, as participants in the family business without forming a legal entity , brothers and sisters, their spouses and children who have reached working age.

