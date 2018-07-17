Azerbaijan’s Xalq Bank earns over 12M manats of profit

17 July 2018 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

Xalq Bank continued its stable growth by all key indicators in 2Q2018.

The Bank's assets increased by 9.04 percent and amounted to 1.977 billion manats in the six months of 2018, the bank statement released July 17 says.

The volume of the loan portfolio for the second quarter increased by 1.37 percent and reached 1.330 billion manats. This is the highest rate among private banks in Azerbaijan.

The total capital of the bank as of July 1, 2018 amounted to 279.693 million manats, the authorized capital – to 225.078 million manats. The volume of deposits placed by clients in Xalq Bank increased by 4.33 percent in the first half of the year and reached 1.221 billion manats. The bank finished the quarter with a net profit of 12.318 million manats.

In addition, the Moody's Investors Service international agency confirmed the rating of Xalq Bank on long-term obligations in local and foreign currencies at the level of B3 and improved the outlook on the rating to the "positive" level in July of this year.

"Financial and economic activities of Xalq Bank for 1H2018 prove its leading position in the banking sector of Azerbaijan," the statement says.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan strengthens its influence on world stage - report
Politics 12 July 17:12
Net profit of Kazakhstan’s national agricultural holding decreases
Economy news 7 June 12:25
Kazakh Stock Exchange reveals most active companies
Economy news 5 June 13:15
BHOS becomes second amongst higher educational institutions in terms of media rating
Society 11 May 10:45
Rating of Azerbaijani state structures’ websites for number of visits in 1Q18
ICT 10 April 20:36
Azerbaijani economy showed biggest growth in CIS in 27 years – survey
Economy news 9 April 13:48
Latest
China's top steel city extends pollution measures until July 21
China 17:52
Kazakhstan increases list of privatized enterprises
Kazakhstan 17:50
Goldman Sachs names David Solomon as CEO to replace Blankfein
US 17:49
Azerbaijan introduces limit on number of Sim-cards per person
ICT 17:48
Lead Brexit campaign group faces police inquiry over its spending
Europe 17:47
Agency for Competition to be created in Azerbaijan
Economy news 17:45
Azerbaijan implements over 90% of work in "road map" of national economy
Economy news 17:43
Nursultan Nazarbayev announces need to build fourth refinery in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 17:41
New chairman of Russian-Azerbaijani Business Council elected
Economy news 17:38