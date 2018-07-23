Precious metals up again in Azerbaijan

23 July 2018 10:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan again started growing on July 23 after a week-long decline, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 17.6375 manats to 2094.1195 manats per ounce in the country on July 23, compared to the price on July 20.

The price of silver increased by 0.2787 manats to 26.3547 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 33.4135 manats to 1405.866 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 18.5045 manats to 1518.236 manats in the country.

Precious metals

July 23, 2018

July 20, 2018

Gold

XAU

2094.1195

2076.482

Silver

XAG

26.3547

26.076

Platinium

XPT

1405.866

1372.4525

Palladium

XPD

1518.236

1499.7315

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Sobhani: Agreements signed during President Aliyev’s visit to France show Azerbaijan’s openness for business
Politics 12:26
Azerbaijan plans to increase exports to Russia (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:14
Gulf Drilling Azerbaijan aims to take part in new projects
Oil&Gas 12:00
Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire with Azerbaijan 98 times - defense ministry
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:02
Duties on registration of IMEI codes of mobiles to be revised in Azerbaijan
ICT 08:45
Cavusoglu to visit Azerbaijan on July 24 - Foreign Ministry
Turkey 08:40
Latest
Sobhani: Agreements signed during President Aliyev’s visit to France show Azerbaijan’s openness for business
Politics 12:26
Earthquake leaves at least 79 injured in south east Iran
Society 12:23
Interior Ministry of Turkey reports on elimination of 40 terrorists
Turkey 12:22
Iran says it seeks to save contracts with Airbus, Boeing, ATR
Business 12:17
Details of paid loans to various sectors by Iranian banks
Business 12:17
Azerbaijan's energy ministry on establishment of new organization within OPEC+format
Oil&Gas 12:15
Azerbaijan plans to increase exports to Russia (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:14
Will Japanese YKK Group enter Uzbek textile industry? (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:13
Gold prices expected to rise by late 2018
Economy news 12:11