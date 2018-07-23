Precious metals up again in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan again started growing on July 23 after a week-long decline, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 17.6375 manats to 2094.1195 manats per ounce in the country on July 23, compared to the price on July 20.

The price of silver increased by 0.2787 manats to 26.3547 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 33.4135 manats to 1405.866 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 18.5045 manats to 1518.236 manats in the country.

Precious metals July 23, 2018 July 20, 2018 Gold XAU 2094.1195 2076.482 Silver XAG 26.3547 26.076 Platinium XPT 1405.866 1372.4525 Palladium XPD 1518.236 1499.7315

