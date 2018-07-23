Citizens of Uzbekistan invited to update Tax Code

23 July 2018 13:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

A special page has been created in Uzbekistan, where citizens of the country can leave their proposals on the new version of the Tax code.

The work is underway for the development of a new version of the Tax code in accordance with the presidential decree "On measures for radical improvement of the activities of the state tax service", UzDaily.uz reported.

The working group on the development of a new version of the Tax Code has begun to enact. A special page was created on the portal of electronic tax services, where the suggestions for the new version of the Code can be left.

The State Tax Committee noted that, the working group will take into account all proposals, while the authors of the proposals can be invited to enter the working group.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan to cultivate Tatarstani sorts of cereals, beans, potatoes
Economy news 14:30
Mining & metallurgy sector leading in tax payments in Uzbekistan
Economy news 13:28
Uzbekistan to create Central Asia's biggest technological cluster, gas chemical complex
Oil&Gas 13:01
Investors from South Korea to help to relocate car market in Uzbekistan
Economy news 12:47
Will Japanese YKK Group enter Uzbek textile industry? (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:13
Uzbekistan uses experience of Israel to create technopark in Tashkent
Economy news 12:02
Latest
Сustomers highly evaluated service provided by MCS agency
Society 15:01
Azerbaijan sees positive trend in export of fruits and vegetables
Economy news 14:59
MP: Azerbaijani president's visit to France to give new dynamics to relations
Politics 14:53
JP Morgan lowers forecasts for global oil products demand growth
Oil&Gas 14:51
Tender: Iran’s STPC petrochemical firm to buy chemicals
Tenders 14:41
TOBB announces number of registered Chinese companies
Economy news 14:41
Peter Tase: Azerbaijan is of great importance for France as indispensible ally
Politics 14:40
Uzbekistan to cultivate Tatarstani sorts of cereals, beans, potatoes
Economy news 14:30
Azerbaijani oil prices for July 16-22
Oil&Gas 14:29