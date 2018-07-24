Mirziyoyev slams auto industry again, criticizes disintegration of science and production

24 July 2018 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Recently, science in Uzbekistan has moved away from the real needs of the economy, Uzbek news website Gazeta.uz quoted President Shavkat Mirziyoyev as saying at the Nuclear Physics Institute of the Academy of Sciences.

The head of state noted that interaction between theory and practice remains on paper, and dozens of scientific institutes were closed due to lack of funding. As a result, according to Mirziyoyev, the lack of incentives led to the outflow of talented, promising scientists abroad.

“And what have we achieved by that?! There is not a single bright result of scientific research. We are proud to produce cars, although in fact we are assembling them. The first car factory was built over 20 years ago, but spare parts are still purchased abroad. The question is: where is the science, where are the enterprises that implement its results? Why are not young people going to science?" the president said.

The complete disconnection between science and production, as Mirziyoyev noted, led to the science itself and the entire economy falling behind.

The head of state reminded that although over 700 patents were registered as a result of scientific research carried out under state funding during the last five years, only 18 of them have been implemented in real production.

“That is our result. We know that every scientific work should be considered as a product, which must have a certain customer. I repeat: there must be a customer for each and every product of scientific activity. But studies have shown that only 43 results of scientific research of our scientists are fit for implementation in practice,” the president noted.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that now he will personally review scientific research works and approve them.

“I gave the order to show the research results to me to approve them personally. Which one of the scientific works will reduce the import, change the quality, will be effective, will there be any development? And we have found only 43. I signed them. If scientific discoveries will not bring economic benefits to any of the industries, or if research is not carried out based on real needs, why do we need them?” asked the president.

Mirziyoyev reminded that the country's imports amount to $14 billion each year, whereas the money could be spent on setting up production in Uzbekistan, rather than importing simple spare parts.

Addressing the ministers present at the meeting, the head of state instructed them to study the possibility of creating import substitution technologies given there are sufficient conditions for local scientists.

“You, the intelligentsia, scientists, should know: patience is needed, we must unite, it is time to work for the result,” the president underlined.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev also instructed to allocate a grant of $100 million to support introduction of scientific research results in practice.

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

