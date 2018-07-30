Investments in industrial parks of Azerbaijan reach $2.6B

30 July 2018 11:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The total investment in five industrial parks in Azerbaijan has amounted to $2.6 billion, Nazim Talibov, Director General of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, said July 28 in Baku during the event entitled as "Organization of the production chain from raw materials to final products".

He noted that, it is planned to create in the future an additional 7,500 new jobs at the expense of industrial parks.

"It was expected in 2011 that, about 10,000 people will be employed in industrial parks. This figure is 11,000 today. An additional 7,500 new jobs will be created in industrial parks in the future," Talibov said.

Speaking about the activities of the Sumgayit Chemical-Industrial Park led by him, Talibov noted that currently the volume of investments in the park amounts to about $2 billion, while this figure was $860 million at the initial stage.

"The industrial park employs today about 8,000 people, despite the fact that this figure amounted to several hundred at the initial stage. The turnover of the industrial park is growing every year. While this figure amounted to 24 million manats in 2015, it equaled to 140 million manats in 2017. We expect this year a turnover at the level of about 200 million manats," Talibov said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Investments in fixed assets of Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region up
Kazakhstan 29 July 15:16
About 200M saved during implementation of SOCAR Polymer project - CEO
Economy news 28 July 14:54
Mirziyoyev criticizes low level of investment utilization in Uzbekistan
Economy news 27 July 14:27
China, Europe keen to enhance ties with Iran – official (Exclusive)
Business 25 July 20:14
Russia invests almost $4B in Azerbaijan's economy (PHOTO)
Economy news 25 July 16:51
German bank to allocate $500M to Uzbekistan for investment projects
Economy news 24 July 13:32
Latest
Iran seeking to expand ICT co-op with neighbors – minister (Exclusive)
ICT 11:37
Branch of National Bank of Kazakhstan announces tender for repair of garage
Tenders 11:34
President Aliyev receives delegation led by EU Special Representative
Politics 11:19
Uzbekistan abolishes planned, control checks of business entities
Economy news 11:15
CPC announces tender on supply of breasting arrangement
Tenders 11:12
Azerbaijan's Agency for development of small, medium enterprises talks priorities (PHOTO)
Business 11:04
Volume of oil output at Turkmenistan’s Nebit Dag area revealed (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 11:00
“After I visited Baku Higher Oil School, I decided not to go to study abroad”
Society 10:50
Art exposition of young Azerbaijani-American female artists held in Los Angeles (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 10:47