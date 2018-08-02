Kazakhstan, China mull opening Astana-Hong Kong flights

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Kazakhstan and China discussed the terms of opening the Astana-Hong Kong flights, Kazakh media reported citing the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan.

The discussions took place during the visit of a Hong Kong delegation to Kazakhstan.

The delegation of Hong Kong was headed by Winsome Au, Principal Assistant Secretary at Transport and Housing Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

During negotiations with the Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan Talgat Lustaev, the Hong Kong side expressed interest in increasing passenger and cargo traffic between the airports of Almaty and Hong Kong.

The terms and conditions for opening the Astana-Hong Kong flights were also discussed during the meeting.

Currently, there is a regular direct air service between Almaty and Hong Kong with a frequency of three flights a week carried out by Air Astana.

