Uzbekistan to partake in development of CIS free trade zone agreement

7 August 2018 20:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

Trend:

Uzbekistan will participate in the development of the agreement on free trade zone for services between the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Uzbek media reports.

In this regard a working group has been established. The working group, headed by Minister of Foreign Trade Jamshid Khodjaev, includes representatives of the ministries of finance, economy, justice, foreign affairs, national education, higher and secondary specialized education, the State Committee for Investments, the Central Bank, UzAvtoTrans, Uzbekistan Railways and Uzbekistan Airlines.

The draft agreement provides for access of organizations, companies and institutions to the CIS member states’ service markets.

The document covers all service sectors, including financial, banking, transportation, education, insurance and other services, except for services provided in public procurement.

“The agreement on free trade zone for services within the CIS will not only facilitate free exchange of labor resources, realization of educational advantages, but will also create favorable conditions for investments by citizens of one CIS country in the territory of another CIS country, and will ensure the protection of these investments,” Khodjayev said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tashkent International Airport to buy thermal curtains via tender
Tenders 18:17
Uzbekistan, India to expand agricultural trade
Economy news 17:58
American company may implement projects in Uzbek IT industry (Exclusive)
ICT 17:46
Uzbek national oil company may participate in managing Tashkent's new ice complex
Economy news 16:14
Turkmenistan preparing for chairmanship in CIS
Turkmenistan 15:50
Uzbekistan's Urgench airport to open earlier than planned
Tourism 14:37
Latest
Heat wave hits Canada
Other News 21:11
Tengizchevroil reports oil production in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 20:49
GIZ announces tender for installation of special laboratory furniture
Tenders 20:48
Kazakhstan discloses time frame for introducing ban on import of gasoline from Russia
Oil&Gas 20:42
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant suspends work
Oil&Gas 20:38
Azerbaijani president allocates funds for construction of Ordubad Hydroelectric Power Station
Politics 20:34
Small and medium-sized businesses’ output in Kazakhstan’s Atyrau up
Economy news 20:22
Meat prices increase in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 20:21
Electricity generation in Kazakhstan up
Oil&Gas 20:11