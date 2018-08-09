Russia's LiAZ eyes to start bus deliveries to Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Likinskiy Bus Plant (LiAZ) intends to arrange the supply of buses to Azerbaijan, Corporate Sales Development Director of GAZ Group Nikolay Odintsov said in an interview with the official website of the government of the Moscow Region.

"A transport exhibition was held in Baku on June 11-13, according to the results of which we expect the signing of several contracts for the supply of buses to Azerbaijan," said Odintsov.

He noted that in general about 10 percent of LiAZ products are exported to the CIS countries, primarily to Kazakhstan. "This year we will continue cooperation with the CIS countries. In addition, there are certain plans for deliveries to Eastern Europe; we have certified the Euro 6 bus."

Odintsov said LiAZ manufactures about 2,500 buses per year. Some 70 percent of the company's supplies fall to the share of the Moscow Region and the Moscow city.

