Azerbaijani entrepreneurs want to develop relations with Tajikistan in ICT, agriculture

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan are developing successfully in all areas, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said Aug. 10 during an Azerbaijani-Tajik business meeting.

The minister noted that today's business meeting will be another catalyst for the development of bilateral economic relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.

Mustafayev said Azerbaijani entrepreneurs are also interested in developing relations with Tajik colleagues.

"The main areas of interest for Azerbaijani entrepreneurs are such spheres as agriculture and information technologies," Mustafayev said.

Trade turnover between the two countries amounted about $2.5 million in 1H2018, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

