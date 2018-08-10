Azerbaijani entrepreneurs want to develop relations with Tajikistan in ICT, agriculture

10 August 2018 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan are developing successfully in all areas, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said Aug. 10 during an Azerbaijani-Tajik business meeting.

The minister noted that today's business meeting will be another catalyst for the development of bilateral economic relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.

Mustafayev said Azerbaijani entrepreneurs are also interested in developing relations with Tajik colleagues.

"The main areas of interest for Azerbaijani entrepreneurs are such spheres as agriculture and information technologies," Mustafayev said.

Trade turnover between the two countries amounted about $2.5 million in 1H2018, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Mariana Vasileva expresses gratitude to AGF President Mehriban Aliyeva for support
Society 20:34
Azerbaijani coach: GymBala Int’l Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics ahead
Society 20:12
Speaker of Azerbaijan's parliament, Tajik president have joint working dinner (PHOTO)
Politics 19:31
Winners of first day of Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics awarded
Society 19:21
Best moments of Azerbaijan and Baku gymnastics championships (PHOTO)
Society 18:40
Romania's Constanta Port open to joint projects with Baku Port (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:30
Latest
Mariana Vasileva expresses gratitude to AGF President Mehriban Aliyeva for support
Society 20:34
Azerbaijani coach: GymBala Int’l Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics ahead
Society 20:12
Belarus concern, Uzbek region to co-op in textile industry
Economy news 20:06
Uzbekistan revolutionizing construction industry, eyes to replace iron with basalt
Economy news 19:57
Turkey takes lead from Russia by number of new enterprises in Uzbekistan
Economy news 19:51
No restriction on foreign currency sale in Azerbaijan
Economy news 19:38
Speaker of Azerbaijan's parliament, Tajik president have joint working dinner (PHOTO)
Politics 19:31
Restoring Baku tram system to be discussed with state organizations
Business 19:27
Winners of first day of Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics awarded
Society 19:21