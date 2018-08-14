Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to auction notes worth 300M manats

14 August 2018 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

An auction for placement of short-term notes worth 300 million manats of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) will be held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on Aug. 15, the BSE said Aug. 14.

According to the message, 3 million notes at a par value of 100 manats each and maturity period of 28 days will be put up for auction. The maturity date of the notes is Sept. 12, 2018.

Short-term notes are a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain notes.

Under new requirements, each bank can submit maximum two applications – one competitive and one noncompetitive.

(1.7 manats = $1 on Aug. 14)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Precious metals dropping in price in Azerbaijan Aug. 14
Economy news 10:02
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 14
Economy news 09:26
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to raise 350M manats at auction
Economy news 12 August 12:11
Nearly 1% of KASE shares to be put up for sale
Kazakhstan 10 August 14:21
Demand for US dollar decreases in Azerbaijan
Economy news 9 August 18:51
Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry to auction manat bonds
Economy news 9 August 18:10
Latest
Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan flexible in adoption of Convention on Caspian Sea
Politics 16:22
SOFAZ talks on Turkish, Russian assets in its investment portfolio
Economy news 16:03
Aktau agreements to lead to improvement of Caspian ecosystem
Society 16:02
Association of hotels, restaurants and cafes to be established in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Economy news 15:43
Exemption decision adopted on IGB
Oil&Gas 15:36
Azerbaijan sets timeframe for implementing instant payments system
ICT 15:32
IMF: More businesses should pay VAT in Uzbekistan to increase state revenues (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:18
European Games can be held in Russia in 2023
Society 14:55
Uzbek citizens now able to get consumer loans to buy goods abroad
Economy news 14:34