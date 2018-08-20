Uzbekistan plans to purchase new high-speed trains

20 August 2018 11:48 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to open new flights
Tourism 11:15
Spain police shoot man trying to attack police station with knife
Europe 11:06
Coca-Cola intends to produce record volume of products in Uzbekistan
Economy news 19 August 18:20
US corporation resuming activity in Uzbekistan
Economy news 19 August 17:42
Uzbekistan’s Tashkent city administration to be able to issue bonds
Economy news 19 August 17:21
Tajikistan’s president awarded with ‘El-yurt hurmati’ order
Tajikistan 19 August 17:01
Latest
Russia and Azerbaijan to sign large package of documents
Economy news 12:28
Iran resumes crude export from South Pars oil layer
Business 12:27
Russia ready to continue its assistance in settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Politics 12:26
Signing of Convention on Caspian Sea status a historic event - Russian Ambassador
Politics 12:26
Money transfers increase from South Korea, Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 12:21
Concrete-making plant in Kazakhstan's Astana to be moved
Economy news 12:11
Azerbaijan, Russia work on organization of interregional forum
Business 12:07
Tehran to host world’s biggest hand-woven carpet exhibition
Business 12:06
Measures taken to curb growth of prices in region of Kazakhstan
Economy news 11:45