Romanian rail freight, logistics holding joins Trans-Caucasian transport route

12 September 2018 16:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Grampet Group, the largest rail freight and logistics operator in Romania and South-Eastern Europe, has joined the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), Romanian media reported.

Gramper Group is the first European company that joined TITR.

The president of the Grampet Group noted that TITR will allow to transform Romania into the logistics platform of Europe and Asia, create 100,000 new work places and contribute to the state budget more than one billion euros.

TITR is a project initiated to improve transit potential and development of the countries of the Caspian region. This route runs from China through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and further to Europe.

The Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan Railways Maksat Kabashev had earlier told Trend that the potential growth in trade turnover in the TITR region ranges from $646 billion to $922 billion by 2020, which is equivalent to 300,000 containers.

