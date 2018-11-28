Singapore's Universal Success Enterprises may build multibillion smart city in Uzbekistan

28 November 2018 09:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Singapore’s Universal Success Enterprises may build a smart city in the Tashkent region by attracting foreign direct investment in the amount of $2.5 billion, the State Investment Committee of Uzbekistan said.

The corresponding memorandum was signed between the state committee and the Singapore company in the framework of the first International Tourism Investment Forum in Tashkent.

According to the document, the project is planned to be implemented in 2019-2021.

Universal Success Enterprises has extensive experience in building smart cities. The company has earlier implemented the projects Kolkata West International City on the territory of 152 hectares and the Dholera Special Investment Region on the territory of 400 hectares in India.

It was earlier reported that the Indian company VisionCraft may develop the smart city technology in Uzbekistan.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Toshkent Stock Exchange sees first corporate bond transaction
Economic News 27 November 19:02
Uzbekistan eyeing to quadruple agricultural export (Exclusive)
Economic News 27 November 19:01
CITIC Construction may start producing base oils in Uzbekistan
Economic News 27 November 17:35
Itochu to enter oil and gas sector of Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 27 November 17:11
Halliburton may establish joint venture in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 27 November 16:53
Tajikistan, ADB sign grant agreement helping Tajikistan reconnect to the Central Asian power grid
Tajikistan 27 November 13:19
Latest
Azerbaijani developer’s app to protect consumers from fake alcohol
ICT 09:18
Planned freight traffic volume along Lapis Lazuli Corridor announced
Economic News 09:17
Ansar Leasing: Situation intensifies in Azerbaijan's leasing market but problems remain
Finance 09:16
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 27 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:11
Iran's tin sheet output doesn't meet domestic demand
Economic News 09:11
KazakhExport, EXIAR to support Kazakh-Russian JVs
Economic News 09:10
Experts forecast oil price in Iran for next year
Oil&Gas 09:09
Turkmenistan invites foreign companies to develop country's oil sector in Caspian Sea
Oil&Gas 09:07
Oil prices to rally, but finally come to current low levels in 2019
Oil&Gas 09:05