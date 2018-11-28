Singapore's Universal Success Enterprises may build multibillion smart city in Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Singapore’s Universal Success Enterprises may build a smart city in the Tashkent region by attracting foreign direct investment in the amount of $2.5 billion, the State Investment Committee of Uzbekistan said.

The corresponding memorandum was signed between the state committee and the Singapore company in the framework of the first International Tourism Investment Forum in Tashkent.

According to the document, the project is planned to be implemented in 2019-2021.

Universal Success Enterprises has extensive experience in building smart cities. The company has earlier implemented the projects Kolkata West International City on the territory of 152 hectares and the Dholera Special Investment Region on the territory of 400 hectares in India.

It was earlier reported that the Indian company VisionCraft may develop the smart city technology in Uzbekistan.

