Turkish president approves prototype of first domestic car

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved the prototype of the first domestic car, the Turkish media reported on Nov. 30.

Reportedly, it will be available in Turkey in early 2019. The first Turkish domestic car will be tested in 2021.

Earlier, Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank said that the first prototype of the Turkish domestic car will be ready in 2019.

The minister said the production of a domestic car is one of priorities for Turkey.

Meanwhile, the Turkish "Zorlu Holding" company, together with four other companies which are members of the consortium for development of a domestic Turkish car, presented the first prototype of the vehicle.

The prototype was developed together with the "Vestel Elektronik" company and is entitled "VEO".

Earlier, Turkish Minister of Science, Industry and Technology Faruk Ozlu said that Turkey will invest $3 billion in creating a domestic car.

Ozlu said work is currently underway to develop prototypes of five different models of the domestic car.

The minister also noted that one of the cars will be equipped with an electric motor.

The cars developed in Turkey will be manufactured with different engines.

The purchase of a domestic car in Turkey will be exempt from special consumer tax.

