Turkish president approves prototype of first domestic car

30 November 2018 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved the prototype of the first domestic car, the Turkish media reported on Nov. 30.

Reportedly, it will be available in Turkey in early 2019. The first Turkish domestic car will be tested in 2021.

Earlier, Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank said that the first prototype of the Turkish domestic car will be ready in 2019.

The minister said the production of a domestic car is one of priorities for Turkey.

Varank also noted that currently the production of the domestic car is one of the priorities for Turkey.

Meanwhile, the Turkish "Zorlu Holding" company, together with four other companies which are members of the consortium for development of a domestic Turkish car, presented the first prototype of the vehicle.

The prototype was developed together with the "Vestel Elektronik" company and is entitled "VEO".

Earlier, Turkish Minister of Science, Industry and Technology Faruk Ozlu said that Turkey will invest $3 billion in creating a domestic car.

Ozlu said work is currently underway to develop prototypes of five different models of the domestic car.

The minister also noted that one of the cars will be equipped with an electric motor.

The cars developed in Turkey will be manufactured with different engines.

The purchase of a domestic car in Turkey will be exempt from special consumer tax.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey’s exports grow by over 10% in October
Economy 11:57
Turkey welcomes results of presidential election in Georgia
Turkey 10:48
Turkish General Staff: More than 10 terrorists killed in northern Iraq
Turkey 10:28
Media: Turkish parliament speaker preparing to resign
Turkey 29 November 15:23
PKK representative detained in Turkey
Turkey 29 November 13:17
Explosion in Turkey leaves 2 injured and 1 dead
Turkey 29 November 13:15
Latest
Oil price running out of OPEC's control, Iran sanctions to become harder - analyst
Oil&Gas 12:53
Parliament adopts Azerbaijani state budget for 2019
Business 12:36
Hungary may help in sale of traditional Azerbaijani goods in Europe: ambassador (Exclusive)
Economy 12:27
Panama's ambassador accredited in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 12:26
Turkmenistan, EBRD mulling co-operation strategy
Finance 12:25
Hungary welcomes Azerbaijani investments in tourism, logistics: envoy (Exclusive)
Economy 12:15
IMF announces Kazakhstan's next year growth forecast
Economy 12:06
Transmashholding supplies new electric locos to Uzbekistan
Economy 11:58
Turkey’s exports grow by over 10% in October
Economy 11:57