Kazakhstan's state budget spends over $5B in two months of 2019

11 April 2019 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Volume of non-cash payments in Kazakhstan almost doubles
Finance 17:59
Chinese Eximbank to loan Kazakhstan over $300M
Economy 16:11
Kazakhstan exceeds condition of Vienna deal on oil production by 20,000 barrels
Oil&Gas 15:27
Number of enterprises with foreign capital in Uzbekistan almost doubles
Economy 14:50
CPC-Kazakhstan opens tender for supply of components for relay products
Tenders 13:29
CPC-Kazakhstan opens tender for sale of special trucks
Tenders 13:29
Latest
Volume of non-cash payments in Kazakhstan almost doubles
Finance 17:59
Bakcell subscribers get free access to thousands of movies (PHOTO)
ICT 17:49
Production of citruses to significantly increase in Azerbaijan
Economy 17:45
Another Russian air company plans to begin flights to Azerbaijan
Economy 17:29
Integrated currency market in Iran to reduce currency fluctuations?
Finance 17:28
U.S. labor market tightening; inflation pressures moderate
World 17:17
Iran to bring exports greenhouse products to $1B
Economy 17:05
Azerbaijan doing a lot of work to improve people’s well-being, says MP
Politics 17:04
Azerbaijan takes part in Conference of Directors General of Railways (PHOTO)
Economy 17:02