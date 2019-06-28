Factors impacting economic growth in Georgia revealed

28 June 2019 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Strong Canada April GDP suggests economic slowdown is ending
Other News 17:35
Georgia to benefit from new agricultural program
Economy 15:47
Georgia's GDP grows by 4.7%
Economy 15:08
Chinese Sinosure in Georgia, discussing joint projects, financing models
Economy 12:43
National bank of Georgia gives forecast of economic indicators
Economy 10:59
Georgian minister holds meeting with tourism sector entrepreneurs
Tourism 10:05
Latest
Strong Canada April GDP suggests economic slowdown is ending
Other News 17:35
Azerbaijani parliament restricts activity of credit unions
Business 17:24
U.S. will sanction any countries that import Iranian oil: special envoy
Other News 17:16
Registry of travel agencies operating in Azerbaijan to be created by late 2019
Tourism 17:15
Turkish company building power transmission line from Turkmenistan to S.Asia
Economy 17:14
Azerbaijani President allocates funding for renovation of road in Baku
Politics 17:02
Azerbaijani company expands range of bread products
Economy 16:51
Strong Canada April GDP suggests economic slowdown is ending
Other News 16:48
Turkish business circles ready to intensify co-op with Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 16:45